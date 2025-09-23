Repositioning Financial Market Infrastructure for Artificial Intelligence: Why Data Management Is the First Frontier

Capital markets are at an inflection point with artificial intelligence (AI). The convergence of AI, cloud-enabled platforms and innovation-driven change is reshaping how financial institutions manage, interpret and act on data. But this transformation isn’t driven by algorithms alone, it’s powered by the strategic modernization of data management.

For market operators at the heart of financial infrastructure—exchanges, central counterparty clearinghouses (CCPs) and central securities depositories (CSD)—the next generation of marketplace technology will be defined by data ecosystem modernization. Specifically, they must address not only how they support AI systems and development but also scale, govern and extract database intelligence to drive value across their clients and market ecosystems.

These themes and more are explored in a new white paper from Nasdaq’s Head of Research Doug Hamilton. In it, he argues that data management is a requisite for AI-powered innovation. Plus, besides platform technology there are human-based organization considerations to business alignment.

