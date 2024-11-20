Finance of America downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

UBS downgraded Finance of America (FOA) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $24, up from $14. The firm does not see a catalyst for the shares to appreciate meaningfully from current levels with the positive news from Q3 earnings and the debt exchange already announced, the analyst tells investors in a research note. While longer-term the firm sees favorable demographics for the reverse mortgage business that could support growth in the earnings power, UBS sees the risk/reward as more balanced at current levels.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FOA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.