Expert Ratings For P10

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for P10 (NYSE:PX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $10.88, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $9.50. Surpassing the previous average price target of $9.75, the current average has increased by 11.59%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of P10 among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $11.00 $9.50 John Campbell Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $12.00 $11.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $11.00 $9.50 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $9.50 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to P10. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of P10 compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for P10's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know P10 Better

P10 Inc is a player in the alternative asset management sector, specializing in multi-asset class private market solutions. It offers a range of investment solutions, including specialized funds, separate accounts, secondary investments, direct investments, and co-investments across various asset classes and geographies. These solutions cater to diverse investor needs within the private markets, aiming to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns. With a focus on middle and lower-middle markets, the company's portfolio includes Private Equity, Venture Capital, Impact Investing, and Private Credit. Revenue primarily comes from recurring management and advisory fees earned on committed capital, typically locked up for ten to fifteen years.

Unraveling the Financial Story of P10

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, P10 showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.48% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: P10's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.59%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.35%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): P10's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.6%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, P10 adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

