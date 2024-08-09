Deep Dive Into WAVE Life Sciences Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated WAVE Life Sciences and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $14.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $19.00 and a low estimate of $11.00. A decline of 16.18% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The standing of WAVE Life Sciences among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catherine Novack Jones Trading Announces Buy $12.00 - Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Salim Syed Mizuho Maintains Outperform $19.00 $19.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $11.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to WAVE Life Sciences. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of WAVE Life Sciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for WAVE Life Sciences's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd is unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines also known as oligonucleotides, it targeting ribonucleic acid (RNA), to transform human health. RNA medicines platform, PRISMTM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders. Its toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities includes RNA editing, splicing, antisense silencing, and RNA interference, providing capabilities for designing and sustainably delivering candidates that optimally address disease biology. Its programs are for rare and prevalent diseases, including alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, obesity, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Huntington's disease.

Key Indicators: WAVE Life Sciences's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining WAVE Life Sciences's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.02% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -251.7%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): WAVE Life Sciences's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -97.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): WAVE Life Sciences's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.2, WAVE Life Sciences adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

