DA Davidson views Shift4 CEO joining Trump administration with ‘mixed feelings’

Commenting on President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Chairman and CEO Jared Isaacman as Administrator of NASA, DA Davidson says that while the firm views this as a surprise, Isaacman has demonstrated a clear passion for advancing space travel and research. Shares of Shift4 are trading down 6%-8% intraday, likely on concerns that Isaacman will need to leave his position as CEO of Shift4 in order to accept the position, DA Davidson notes. The firm views the news with mixed feelings, as it saw Isaacman as a unique entrepreneurial visionary. DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on the shares with a price target of $126.

