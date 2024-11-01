Critical Insights From Penguin Solutions Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Penguin Solutions, presenting an average target of $23.75, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. A 24.19% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $31.33.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Penguin Solutions is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $21.00 - Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Overweight $22.00 $27.00 Brian Chin Stifel Lowers Buy $27.00 $32.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $25.00 $35.00

Delving into Penguin Solutions's Background

Penguin Solutions Inc is an end-to-end technology company engaged in Intelligent Platform Solutions, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED business. Its product include Servers, software, OCP HPC & AI system, Racks and Edge. Servers include AMD-based Serves, Intel-based Servers, etc. Software products include Scyld ClusterWare, Scyld Cloud Central, etc. OCP HPC & AI Systems includes OCP Servers & Storage and etc.

Penguin Solutions: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Penguin Solutions's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 August, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.74%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -7.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Penguin Solutions's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -6.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Penguin Solutions's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.63%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Penguin Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.83. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

