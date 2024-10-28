CNX Resources reinstated with an Underperform at BofA

BofA analyst Noah Hungness reinstated coverage of CNX Resources (CNX) with an Underperform rating and $34 price target CNX is the top performing E&P stock in 2024 and news regarding its coal mine methane, or CMM, business has been “appropriately priced in,” says the analyst, who sees better risk reward elsewhere in the space.

