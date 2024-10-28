News & Insights

Stocks
CNX

CNX Resources reinstated with an Underperform at BofA

October 28, 2024 — 06:10 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA analyst Noah Hungness reinstated coverage of CNX Resources (CNX) with an Underperform rating and $34 price target CNX is the top performing E&P stock in 2024 and news regarding its coal mine methane, or CMM, business has been “appropriately priced in,” says the analyst, who sees better risk reward elsewhere in the space.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CNX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.