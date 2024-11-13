Ceribell price target raised to $31 from $30 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Ceribell (CBLL) to $31 from $30 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said its first conference call as a public company was fairly straightforward, with the only new incremental news since our initiation was the company’s recent authority to operate from the US Department of Veterans Affairs, which unlocks the VA and being able to connect to their networks for Ceribell.

