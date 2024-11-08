Bet On It: Missouri voters say yes to legalized sports betting

Welcome to the latest edition of “Bet On It,” where The Fly looks at news and activity in the sports betting and iGaming space.

SECTOR NEWS: Caesars (CZR) Virginia announced its opening date will be Thursday, December 12. “The resort will welcome its first guests beginning at noon. Additional details on the opening festivities will be announced at a later date,” the company stated. “We have worked diligently on creating a world-class resort that will offer all the luxurious and modern amenities expected from Caesars that will also serve as an economic driver for Danville and the surrounding region through employment and tourism. We’re so proud of Caesars Virginia and look forward to welcoming guests on Dec. 12,” added Barron Fuller, Regional President for Caesars Entertainment.

Entain plc (GMVHF) announced that Dafne Guisard has been appointed to the new role of COO, effective from January 13, 2025. Dafne joins from Kraft Heinz (KHC), where, as chief strategy, transformation and digital officer, “she spearheaded the global ten-year growth strategy, developed new operational models, and drove digital transformation across all areas of the company. At Entain, Dafne will drive operational excellence, leading global strategic planning, the customer service organisation, and M&A integration,” the company stated. Gavin Isaacs, CEO, Entain, said: “Dafne brings a wealth of experience in driving strategic growth and delivering transformation on a global scale. Her appointment will help place Entain at the leading edge of innovation, as well as strengthen the executive management team as we build on a period of stronger-than-expected revenue growth and key market expansion. Dafne will be a tremendous asset to Entain.”

Accel Entertainment (ACEL) announced that it has completed the acquisition of 85% of the ownership interests of Toucan Gaming, and LSM Gaming, two Louisiana-based route operators and owners of multiple licensed video poker establishments, for approximately $40M. The combined business will operate as Toucan Gaming throughout Louisiana and will be led by Stan Guidroz, a gaming executive and current CEO of Toucan Gaming. Guidroz owns the remaining 15% of Toucan’s ownership interests and will lead the Accel team supporting Toucan’s continued growth.

EARNINGS RECAP: Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) traded down after the company released third quarter results. Monthly unique payers increased to 3.6M. and average revenue per monthly unique payer was $103. “DraftKings delivered strong performance in the third quarter with the return of NFL and college football,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings’ Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder. “With major sports converging on the calendar, we are well-positioned to build on this momentum as we further enhance our top-ranked sportsbook app with additional live betting features and exciting new NBA markets. Our focus remains on driving sustainable revenue growth and profitability in 2025 and beyond.” A stretch of outcomes favoring the betting public at the beginning of Q4 caused the company to tweak its full-year outlook. The company said, “DraftKings is revising its fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance due to the impact of customer-friendly sport outcomes early in the fourth quarter of 2024 to a range of $4.85 billion to $4.95 billion from the range of $5.05 billion to $5.25 billion, which the company previously announced on August 1, 2024. The Company’s updated 2024 revenue guidance range equates to year-over-year growth of 32% to 35%. DraftKings is revising its fiscal year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance due to the impact of customer-friendly sport outcomes early in the fourth quarter of 2024, partially offset by promotional optimization and expense efficiency. The company now expects fiscal year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of between $240 million and $280 million compared to its prior fiscal year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of between $340 million and $420 million, which the Company previously announced on August 1, 2024.” Fy25 outlook was unchanged as DraftKings reiterated its adjusted EBITDA outlook and gave color on its revenue guidance that was in line with analyst expectations. The company said, “DraftKings is introducing a fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance range of $6.2 billion to $6.6 billion, which equates to approximately 31% year-over-year growth based on the midpoints of the company’s updated fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance range and the company’s fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance range. DraftKings continues to expect fiscal year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $900 million to $1.0 billion, which the Company previously announced on August 1, 2024.” Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on DraftKings to $33 from $32 and kept a Hold rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm said that while the company’s disclosures are improving, there are questions around its guidance. It believes the shares as “pricing in near perfection in 2025.”

Red Rock Resorts (RRR) beat analyst consensus in both EPS and revenue in Q3. However, the company’s adjusted EBITDA figure fell short of the mark according to JMP Securities. The firm lowered its target on Red Rock Resorts to $61 from $65 and reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares. EBITDA of $183M missed consensus by 2% and the firm’s estimate by only $1M as seasonality returned to the Las Vegas Locals market, JMP told investors in a research note.

Golden Entertainment (GDEN) reported mixed results in Q3 and pointed to a challenging operating environment during the quarter. Blake Sartini, chairman and CEO of Golden, commented, “In the third quarter, we have maintained our commitment to returning capital to shareholders through our regular dividend and share buyback program despite a challenging operating environment for our properties. We anticipate that business conditions will improve in the fourth quarter and, with our increased share buyback authorization currently at over $130 million, we expect to continue to use our liquidity to acquire our own shares throughout the year

Penn Entertainment (PENN) fell shy of expectations in the third quarter and called out particular weakness in the Northeast segment. Jay Snowden, CEO and president, said: “PENN’s third quarter results were consistent with the preliminary estimates we disclosed last month in connection with our investor event in Las Vegas. Stable consumer demand in our retail business was offset by unfavorable hold in our Northeast segment and volume declines in our South segment associated with severe weather disruptions and accelerated hotel remodeling. The fourth quarter is off to a stronger start, led by several markets including Michigan, Ohio, and St. Louis. In the third quarter, our Interactive segment benefited from better-than-expected hold, driven by a higher parlay mix from our improving product and lower promotional expenses. Additionally, on October 30th, we launched account linking between ESPN BET and ESPN, which is foundational for creating a personalized sports betting experience across the ESPN ecosystem.” Macquarie elevated the firm’s price target on Penn to $27 from $26 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares post the Q3 report. For the second quarter in a row, ESPN Bet was the biggest outperformer, delivering Interactive EBITDA results that were $10M better than consensus, the analyst told investors in a research note. The firm thinks there remains “significant unlocked value” in Penn’s Interactive business of $7 per share.

Sportradar (SRAD) finished Q3 well ahead of last year’s mark as the company highlighted broad-based outperformance in the quarter. Profit for the period increased EUR 33M to EUR 37M and expanded to 14.5% as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA increased 30% to EUR 66M and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 25.8%. Carsten Koerl, CEO of Sportradar, said: “Our competitive advantages within the sports ecosystem, coupled with our growth-oriented strategy, is driving broad-based outperformance. We continue to deliver more value to our clients and partners, building shareholder value. We are at an important inflection point to drive operational leverage and cash generation, demonstrated by our expanding EBITDA margin and strong cash flow this past quarter. The significant cash flow has further strengthened our balance sheet and we are deploying our capital to execute on our growth strategy while returning capital to shareholders. Additionally, we continue to show strong momentum in the US, which we expect to be further bolstered by the growth of in-game betting and with the start of the NBA and NHL seasons.” Jefferies boosted its price target on Sportradar to $17 from $16 and backed a Buy rating on the shares. The firm cited the company’s upside Q3 performance while noting that in-game betting in the U.S. is the next U.S. online sports betting driver, which should support estimates increasing further, the analyst noted.

On the other hand, Bally’s (BALY) fell short of last year’s comparisons in its third quarter release. Robeson Reeves, Bally’s CEO, commented, “Bally’s delivered relatively healthy financial results in the 2024 third quarter, with consolidated revenue declining just 0.4% from the prior year to $630.0 million. On a segment basis, Casinos & Resorts (“C&R”) revenue declined 1.6% year-over-year and North American Interactive revenue grew 54.5%, while International Interactive revenue declined 5.3%, including 11.8% revenue growth in our U.K. business. During the quarter, we secured a critical $940 million construction and financing arrangement with Gaming & Leisure Properties (“GLPI”) which positions the Company to move forward with the construction of our flagship permanent casino in the heart of downtown Chicago, America’s third largest city. Early in the fourth quarter, we also completed the controlled demolition of the Tropicana hotel towers in Las Vegas, moving the A’s one step closer to the start of stadium construction and allowing Bally’s to plan for the broader redevelopment of the site. Upon completion, the Chicago and Las Vegas development projects feature unique positioning in their respective markets and represent two attractive additions to our portfolio that we expect will drive positive shareholder returns. C&R revenue of $353.4 million in the quarter reflects the generally stable domestic regional gaming environment, although we saw flow-through decline relative to the prior year period. Results at our Chicago Temporary Casino have moderated to a somewhat consistent monthly level and we are focused on running our Chicago operations with database growth in mind. In Rhode Island, local bridge construction continues to disrupt traffic during peak periods which again impacted visitation and revenues at our flagship Lincoln property. In Atlantic City, previously noted turnover in our relationship marketing team had an adverse impact on results in the quarter which included the second half of the market’s all-important summer season. Primarily reflecting these impacts, and lower-than-expected hold in Kansas City, third quarter segment adjusted EBITDAR declined 15.0% year-over-year. Our International Interactive business continues to benefit from healthy U.K. revenue, offset in part by lingering weakness in other non-U.K. markets, with a particular emphasis on the ongoing logistical challenges impacting business in Asia. Segment-level revenue declined 5.3% to $230.9 million though U.K. revenue grew a healthy 11.8% (8.9% in constant currency). U.K. growth was driven by all-time high active customer levels and robust Average Revenue per User metrics along with growing traction for our online sports betting offerings which include a newly launched Bally’s-branded product that joins our initial JackpotJoy offering. Despite the segment revenue decline, adjusted EBITDAR margins improved 400 basis points year-over-year, leading to overall International Interactive adjusted EBITDAR of $90.0 million, up 5.3% year-over-year. Flow-through in our International Interactive segment remains very healthy as a result of diligent U.K. marketing spend, management of compensation expenses along with the continued realization of synergies from our technology platform consolidation.

Super Group’s (SGHC) third quarter EPS trailed EPS in the third quarter of last year, but revenue came in ahead. The company noted particular strength in Africa in Q3. Neal Menashe, CEO of Super Group, commented: “We achieved our strongest third quarter ever, highlighting the phenomenal progress we are making as a business. There is still tremendous potential as we experience super growth across our global casino brands, and particularly in Africa which we have scaled to be our largest region for the second quarter running. Given our continued strong performance and robust balance sheet, we are exploring ways to return excess cash to shareholders, and intend to discuss with the board a possible further special dividend before the end of the year.” Oppenheimer upgraded Super Group to Outperform from Perform with a $6 price target. The firm sees Super Group’s “solid execution” in the key regions of Africa, Europe and Canada generating a more consistent earnings profile, evident by management raising its 2024 core EBITDA guidance by 15%. It expects potential upside from the company expanding the Spin brand into additional markets.

Wynn (WYNN) shares were down nearly 4% after the company’s Q3 report came in below analyst expectations on Monday. “Our third quarter results reflect healthy demand across our resorts highlighted by strong mass gaming win in Macau and solid non-gaming performance in Las Vegas. The investments we have made in our properties, our team and our unique programming continue to extend our leadership position in each of our markets,” said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts, Limited. “Importantly, we are also continuing to invest in growing the business with construction on Wynn Al Marjan Island rapidly advancing. We are confident the resort will be a ‘must see’ tourism destination in the UAE and expect that it will support strong long-term free cash flow growth. At the same time, we continue to increase the return of capital to shareholders through our recurring dividend and opportunistic share repurchases. To that end, we are pleased to announce that the Board has increased our share repurchase authorization to $1 billion. We are excited about the outlook for the Company, and we will continue to focus on driving long-term returns for shareholders.” Barclays cut its price target on Wynn to $119 from $125 and held an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm said Macau and Las Vegas both come in below estimates, and the forward look was somewhat more tempered across the board.

MISSOURI PASSES AMENDMENT 2: With the start of the NFL playoffs in January, sports betting will officially be legal in Missouri. Now that voters have passed Amendment 2, the remaining question is whether bettors will use Missouri-licensed platforms or if they’ll need accounts tied to licenses from other states, according to Rudi Keller of Missouri Independent. The amendment mandates the Missouri Gaming Commission to make sports betting available by December 1, 2025. The outcome for sports wagering remained uncertain until early Wednesday morning, when the final votes from Greene County were reported after 1:30 a.m. In southwest Missouri, Greene County voters opposed sports betting by a 55% majority. According to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s office, the statewide margin was narrow—just 7,486 votes out of 2.9M cast. “Missouri has some of the best sports fans in the world and they showed up big for their favorite teams on Election Day,” Bill DeWitt III, President of the St. Louis Cardinals, said in a news release issued Wednesday. Jefferies analyst David Katz views DraftKings and Flutter Entertainment as likely the top beneficiaries, with Churchill Downs (CHDN) “peripheral,” after gambling ballot initiatives in Missouri and Virginia passed. The financially constructive expansion of online sports bettering is positive for the digital gambling names, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the continued expansion of land-based gaming is more mixed, given the increasingly competitive landscape. While the increasing competition among full casinos across Virginia is a “noteworthy positive” for Boyd Gaming (BYD) and Caesars, Churchill is positioned to generate strong returns from its historical horse racing portfolio in total across the state, contended Jefferies.

ADDITIONAL ANALYST COMMENTARY: Barclays upped the firm’s price target on DraftKings to $50 from $45 and reaffirmed an Overweight rating on the shares. Coming away from the company’s quarterly call, the firm sees Q4 guidance as quite conservative and not baking in really anything swinging back in favor of the sports books through year-end. More importantly, the analyst feels incrementally more confident in DraftKings’ 2025 guidance, which while not including anything for Missouri yet implies a number of key performance indicators at the mid-point, including 15% iGaming growth, 11% oriented strand board market-wide handle growth, and flat handle market share.

UBS initiated coverage of Flutter Entertainment with a Buy rating and $306 price target. The firm thinks the company will report a Q3 sales beat driven by strong performance across both the U.S. and rest of world segments as well as reiterate its guidance. UBS thinks this will be a positive result amid current market uncertainty regarding U.S. hold in early Q4 that has driven DraftKings to revise down its fiscal 2024 guidance.

Jefferies said Missouri sports betting legalization breaks a fallow period in the regulation process for operators. The state is expected to “go live” before December 2025. The firm anticipates further political progress around online legalization for both sports and iGaming as states seek incremental tax dollars. Jefferies sees several specific positives from the Missouri legalization, namely a low tax structure, in contrast to concern around higher tax rate contagion from Illinois; likely high interest in sports from Missourians given the number of high profile in-state sports franchises; and, adding another 2% of the U.S. population to a sports betting legal state. The firm notes Missouri is home to professional sports teams across three of the four major U.S. sports leagues, including the NFL, NHL and MLB, and says that Missouri legalization is a positive for Flutter and Entain.

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Flutter Entertainment to 22,000 GBp from 20,000 GBp and kept a Buy rating on the shares. The firm expects an in-line Q3 for Flutter.

