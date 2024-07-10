The Analyst Verdict: WK Kellogg In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 3 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $20.0, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. This current average reflects an increase of 18.62% from the previous average price target of $16.86.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of WK Kellogg among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Galbo B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $17.00 $24.00 Andrew Lazar Barclays Raises Underweight $19.00 $15.00 Robert Moskow TD Cowen Raises Hold $24.00 $13.00 David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $23.00 $21.00 Matthew Smith Stifel Raises Hold $22.00 $20.00 Max Gumport Exane BNP Paribas Announces Underperform $20.00 - Matthew Smith Stifel Raises Hold $20.00 $13.00 Andrew Lazar Barclays Raises Underweight $15.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to WK Kellogg. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of WK Kellogg compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for WK Kellogg's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg is the second-largest cereal manufacturer in North America. Its cereal brands include Special K, Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran, Froot Loops, Frosted Mini Wheats, Kashi, Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, Apple Jacks, and Bear Naked. The company was spun off from the former Kellogg business, now known as Kellanova, where the former firm's global snacks portfolio and international cereal brands are now housed. WK Kellogg, which began trading independently in October 2023, generates the bulk of its sales (about 88% of its fiscal 2023 base) from its home turf.

WK Kellogg's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: WK Kellogg's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.81%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: WK Kellogg's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.67% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): WK Kellogg's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.75%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: WK Kellogg's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.59. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

