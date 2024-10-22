Analyst Scoreboard: 5 Ratings For CytoSorbents

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $8.2, with a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $1.00. Observing a 5.81% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $7.75.

The standing of CytoSorbents among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kolbert EF Hutton Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Jason Kolbert EF Hutton Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Jason Kolbert EF Hutton Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Sean Lee HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $1.00 $1.00 Jason Kolbert EF Hutton Announces Buy $10.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CytoSorbents. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CytoSorbents compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for CytoSorbents's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

CytoSorbents Corp specializes in treating life-threatening conditions in intensive care and cardiac surgery using proprietary polymer adsorption technology. Its flagship product, CytoSorb, is approved in the EU as an extracorporeal cytokine absorber, aiming to reduce inflammation and prevent multiple organ failure in critical illnesses like sepsis and trauma. Revenue primarily comes from product sales in Germany, with additional income from grant agencies in the United States. The company operates through Direct sales, Distributors/strategic partners, and Government segments. The company's product consists of Cytosorb, ECOS-300CY, VetResQ, HemoDefend, and DrugSorb-ATR.

CytoSorbents: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: CytoSorbents's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.53%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -46.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CytoSorbents's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -23.23%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CytoSorbents's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -8.25%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.6, CytoSorbents faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

