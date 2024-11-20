Aclaris upgraded at Cantor after deal adds two ‘potential blockbusters’

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) to Overweight from Neutral with no price target after the company earlier this week announced the in-licensing of two biologics from privately-held Biosion and a concurrent equity raise. Aclaris and Biosion’s biologics have competitive advantages to Tezpire and Dupixent, which are “both blockbuster drugs,” the analyst tells investors. Following the deal news, the firm says its upgrade is driven by the addition of “two potential blockbuster drugs” in BSI-045B and BSI-502.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ACRS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.