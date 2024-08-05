3 Earnings Season Winners to Buy on Strength: Q2 Edition

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The U.S. stock market is currently in the midst of a correction, primarily due to a lower-than-expected increase in jobs last month and some high-profile earnings misses. But on Aug. 2, FactSet reported that 78% of the S&P 500 firms that had delivered their quarterly financial results had generated earnings per share that were above analysts’ average estimates. That’s slightly above the five-year average of 77%.

Moreover, based on data for the 75% of the S&P 500 firms that had reported their earnings, along with analysts’ average estimates for the rest of the companies in the index, earnings appear to be on track to have climbed a very impressive 11.5% last quarter versus the same period a year earlier. If the S&P 500’s earnings did rise by 11.5% in Q2, that would represent the largest such year-over-year gain since the fourth quarter of 2021.

In my view, the data indicates that there are many companies. both inside and outside of the S&P 500, whose profits are growing rapidly. And some of these firms’ stocks have positive momentum in the wake of their Q2 results, making them good stocks to buy at this point. That’s because these names are likely to climb much further once the market’s current correction is over. Here are three earnings season winners to buy.

EVgo (EVGO)

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO), one of the leading owners of EV chargers in the U.S., reported much better-than-expected second-quarter results on Aug. 1. As a result, EVGO stock soared as high as $4.70 in early trading on the latter day, versus the $3.84 it closed at on July 31.

At the time, it appeared to me EVGO stock, 30% of whose shares are owned by short sellers, was well on its way to a short-covering rally. However, the stock retreated sharply when the entire market began selling off on Aug. 1 and eventually closed the day lower.

But the shares still jumped 87% between May 20 and Aug. 2, while they climbed 4.1% on Aug. 2, even though the stock market’s selloff continued on the latter day. In light of these points, I believe that the shares continue to have positive momentum and are likely to undergo a short-covering rally before the end of the year.

What’s more, the company’s charging network revenue soared 146% last quarter versus the same period a year earlier to $36.4 million, while the amount of electricity discharged by its network jumped 164% year-over-year. And finally, the firm continues to expect to break even on an adjusted EBITDA basis next year.

In light of the company’s rapid growth and momentum in the wake of its Q2 report, I view the name as one of the best earnings season winners to buy.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) shares rallied after it reported its second-quarter results on July 29. Indeed, despite the market’s downturn, MCD stock advanced 6% between July 28 and Aug. 2.

The impetus for the advance appeared to be a statement by McDonald’s USA president Joe Erlinger. He reported the company’s new $5 meal deal, which has been rolled out throughout the U.S., had generated “a lot of enthusiasm.” Importantly, Erlinger added that the company had sold more $5 meals than expected. Moreover, 93% of the firm’s restaurants plan to extend the offer “further into the summer.”

I believe the enthusiasm and increased mind share for McDonald’s brand generated by the offer will meaningfully improve its financial results starting with the current quarter. Indeed, Bloomberg reported that according to a company memo viewed by the news service, the deal had increased the company’s overall traffic by 3%. Also importantly, the offer has raised the profits for 96% of the restaurants that offer it.

Moreover, I believe the company will, on the whole, benefit from America’s current economic slowdown, as many consumers who previously ate at fast-casual restaurants are likely to trade down to McDonald’s.

Powell Industries (POWL)

I’ve long been enthusiastic about Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) because I’ve believed that the company, which sells electrical equipment, is well-positioned to benefit tremendously from increased demand for electricity. As I’ve noted in many other columns, the electrification of transportation and the AI boom are significantly increasing demand for electricity.

Given these points, I’m not surprised that Powell reported very strong second-quarter results on July 30. Specifically, its net income soared to $46.2 million last quarter from $18.5 million during the same period a year earlier while its revenue jumped 50% year-over-year to $288.2 million. The shares rallied 54% on July 31 to $183.63. They subsequently dropped to $153.46 amid the market downturn, but they are still well above the $133.38 level at which they closed on July 30.

I believe that the shares generally have strong momentum, although their recent downturn has given investors a good opportunity to buy them on weakness.

In light of Powell’s positive momentum following its Q2 report and its strong outlook, I view it as one of the best earnings season winners to buy.

