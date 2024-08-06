The 3 Best Battery Stocks to Buy in August 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Betting on the best battery stocks could yield superb gains thanks to rapid cost reductions and market adaptation.

Between 2018 and 2022, China shored up on lithium to enhance its battery production capacity, leading to massive stockpiling. This overproduction led to a major supply-demand imbalance and a major price spike over the past couple of years.

However, rapid cost reductions drive market growth, particularly in new applications such as static energy storage, beyond the dominant EV sphere.

With major capacity increases expected in the coming years, the current market pessimism presents a major buying opportunity. Resilient battery stocks stand to gain immensely from the evolution, positioning them remarkably well for a snapback in lithium prices.

With that said, let us look at these three best battery stocks trading attractively while offering significant upside potential ahead for those willing to stomach the volatility.

Albemarle (ALB)

Source: IgorGolovniov/Shutterstock.com

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is a forerunner in the lithium mining space that has recently taken a major hit following a slowdown in lithium prices. ALB stock has shed upwards of 44% year-to-date, having ended last year firmly in the red.

It most recently reported its second quarter results, where non-GAAP EPS of four cents missed estimates by a hefty 42 cents. However, on a brighter note, revenues of $1.43 billion beat expectations by $100 million. Net sales got a superb 37% boost in Energy Storage volumes, with new capacity additions ramping up.

Moreover, in building on its financial flexibility, Albemarle re-phased larger projects while optimizing its cost structure. These moves aim to ensure effective capital deployment and operational efficiencies. This is shown by a hefty $90 million in productivity improvements in the past quarter alone.

Additionally, with strong cash reserves exceeding $1.8 billion, ALB has enough in the tank to continue pursuing its growth projects.

Solid Power (SLDP)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) is a solid-state innovator, and arguably one of the most exciting battery stock plays. SLDP stock is up 19% YTD and recent developments indicate a healthy upside potential.

What sets SLDP apart from its peers is the substantial backing from automotive giants, including Ford (NYSE:F) and BMW (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) backing its initiatives.

Moreover, its most recent partnership with South Korean battery player SK On adds to its bull case. This partnership sees SLDP opening up a manufacturing line for SK On in exchange for SLDP’s proprietary technology.

On top of that, the firm is gearing up to deliver its next-generation prototype A-2 cell to its partners for testing. Also, recent disclosures have shown a robust balance sheet fortified with $146.6 million in its cash reserves.

At the current rate, it still has enough funding to continue pushing on for the next couple of years.

BYD (BYDDY)

Source: J. Lekavicius / Shutterstock.com

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) is an EV giant that stands head-and-shoulders above its competition for its aggressive expansion and trailblazing innovations.

While BYD grabs headlines for its record-shattering vehicle deliveries, it’s also a top battery play, renowned for its proprietary Lithium Iron Phosphate battery technology.

The LFP technology is known for reducing the risks associated with thermal runways, offering substantially higher life cycles.

Additionally, BYD ramped up its energy storage battery deliveries to 22 GWh last year, a substantial 57% increase from the previous year, as reported by SNE Research.

However, the recent choppiness in the Chinese economy is weighing down BYD’s EV business. It recently reported a 4% drop in sales of Battery Electric Vehicles, while Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles sales surged 67% in July.

Nonetheless, the slowdown is temporary, and BYD’s efforts to continue improving its battery technology could be valuable extensor to its global automotive business.

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

More From InvestorPlace

The post The 3 Best Battery Stocks to Buy in August 2024 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.