Texas Innovator Takes Flight with Nasdaq: Firefly Launches IPO

Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly and Team Ringing the Nasdaq Opening Bell

Space and defense technology company Firefly Aerospace made its public debut on Thursday August 7, 2025, marking another trailblazing Texas company tapping Nasdaq as its partner for joining public markets.

“The Opening Bell Ceremony on an IPO day doesn’t just begin a trading day – it signals the launch of a new chapter. And for a company that has mastered the art of launching, landing, and operating in space, there’s no better metaphor for today,” said Rachel Racz, Nasdaq Senior Vice President and Head of Listings for Texas, Southern U.S., and Latin America.

“For Firefly, it’s always been about more than just reaching the stars. Their culture embraces a unique can-do spirit where they encourage each other to dream big. This group of believers and doers has been able to transform so many bold ideas into remarkable achievements by taking on calculated risks and flawlessly executing. ” said Racz.

Nasdaq Chair and CEO, Adena Friedman and Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly

Firefly joins over 200 other Texan innovators who are listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market®, representing nearly $1.8 trillion in market capitalization. That includes Irving, Texas-based cancer diagnostic firm Caris Life Sciences, which celebrated its initial public offering at Nasdaq MarketSite® in June.

Along with the many listings that have come to Nasdaq from Texas, the exchange has also welcomed more than 25 Texan companies that have transferred their corporate listings from other exchanges, including Texas Instruments, Baker Hughes, American Airlines, and Noble Energy.

$47 billion consumer staples giant Kimberly-Clark became the latest Texas-based industry leader to make the switch to Nasdaq when it joined the exchange in May.

“The most special thing about Texas is the people. As a Texan, I’ve had a front-row seat to the stratospheric growth of the economy,” Racz told Nasdaq Newsroom. “This growth has been built on innovation, financial strength, and strong local communities.”

Nasdaq has proudly supported the broader Southeast regional economy for nearly two decades, partnering with over 2,000 clients, approximately 800 of which are based in Texas.

In May, Nasdaq stood alongside Texas Governor Greg Abbott as he signed Senate Bill 29 – a landmark legislation that empowers board directors and company leaders to make good-faith and thoughtful decisions without the constant threat of burdensome and costly litigation.

“Senate Bill 29 is a milestone for corporate governance in Texas. By embracing smart, innovation-focused regulation like SB 29, Texas is showing the world what it means to lead on economic growth and modern, clear governance principles,” said Ed Knight, Executive Vice Chairman of Nasdaq. “We commend Senator Bryan Hughes, Representative Morgan Meyer, and Governor Greg Abbott for advancing legislation that strengthens Texas’ position as a global center for capital formation.”

Earlier this year, Nasdaq further deepened its commitment to Texas by announcing plans for a new regional headquarters in Dallas and expanded investment in the Lone Star State.

“Texas is booming” Racz said. “And Nasdaq is so excited and proud to be part of it.”

Learn more about Nasdaq’s commitment to Texas.

