Meet Rachel Racz, Nasdaq’s New Listings Head for Texas, Southern U.S., and Latin America

Ahead of her appointment Thursday 9/26 as Nasdaq’s head of listings for Texas, Southern U.S., and Latin America, Nasdaq sat down with Rachel Racz to discuss how she got here and her plans for her new role.

Thanks for taking the time, Rachel. Can you tell us a bit about yourself and how you got here?

Texas has been my home for most of my life. I grew up in Houston and I married an 8th-generation Texan who serves in Naval Special Forces. His military career brought us to San Diego, where we built our family. We have three amazing kids: Davy, Josie, and our newest addition, Rains. As for my career, I started in D.C. right out of college but quickly found my way back to Houston. That’s really where I fell in love with the oil and gas community in Texas.

I worked in Houston for a few years, and then had the opportunity to join Nasdaq to run the listings team in Texas. I was responsible for client relationships, IPOs, and our Texas partnerships. Eventually that role grew into one where I was responsible for all the energy listings at Nasdaq.

I left in 2019 and took on a few different roles in Texas, including helping build an energy-focused financial platform. Working at public and private companies was an important experience for me, as it gave me more empathy for the challenges these companies face every day. That gave me an understanding for how to best meet their needs, which will be crucial in my new role.

Can you tell us about your previous time at Nasdaq?

When I left Nasdaq, I always knew I’d come back—it wasn’t a question of ‘if’, just ‘when’. Nasdaq was where I grew up professionally, and it was the best job that I’ve ever had. The relationships I built with clients, partners, and colleagues were so meaningful, and I’ve maintained many of them even while I was away. What’s always stood out to me about Nasdaq is the leadership. They gave me the freedom to solve problems in creative ways, encouraged me to try new things, and continuously pushed the company forward. That spirit of innovation is why coming back feels like coming home.

Where do you see opportunities in the region?

The most special thing about Texas is the people. As a Texan, I’ve had a front row seat to the stratospheric growth of the economy. If Texas were a country, it would be the eighth-largest economy in the world. It’s the hub of the energy community.

This growth has been built on innovation, financial strength, and strong local communities. I’m excited now to partner more closely with our clients and communities in Texas and the wider region. By building this dedicated team here in the South, we can focus on what matters most to the local economies and use that insight to keep championing our clients.

What will you be focusing on as you begin your new role?

Texas is a powerhouse for innovation and business. In this role, I see an opportunity for us to connect with the region’s leaders to ensure we’re empowering them and fueling their growth. We’re already deeply ingrained here. We were the first exchange to have a physical presence in the state since we opened an office in 2013. We have over 200 Nasdaq-listed companies, representing $1.3 trillion in market cap, that call Texas home. In addition, Nasdaq supports 480 clients across Texas, Southern U.S., and Latin America, representing $1.9 trillion in market cap.

My focus now will be on how to deepen that connection. We’re already known as the listings venue of choice for the world’s most innovative companies. But we’ve also evolved to become a strategic partner to companies and economies across the financial landscape. As the Texas economy continues to expand, I think we can play a major role in supporting Texas’ success—both within the U.S. as well as beyond.

How do you plan to help clients in the region?

At our core, Nasdaq is focused on reducing friction for our clients. We do that by promoting smart, growth-focused regulatory frameworks and helping our clients be more resilient and grow. We have decades of experience advocating on clients’ behalf. We’ve invested in technology solutions that clients can use to modernize their organizations. We also offer IR, governance and ESG services that strengthen companies as they enter the public markets. Being closely connected with clients in Texas, and more broadly in the Southern U.S. and Latin America regions, is hugely important. I understand the people and the culture here. That will help me better understand the challenges our clients face and how to craft solutions uniquely designed to meet them.