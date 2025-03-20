Nasdaq Deepens Its Commitment to Texas

Nasdaq's critical role in Texas was in center focus on March 18 as it announced the opening of a new regional headquarters in Dallas and expanded its investment in the Lone Star State. Nasdaq has proudly supported the Texas economy for nearly two decades, currently generating over $750 million in revenues in Texas and the Southeast region of the U.S., partnering with over 2,000 clients, approximately 800 of which are based in Texas.

"We’re proud to be a fundamental part of the trusted fabric of the Texas financial ecosystem,” said Rachel Racz, Nasdaq Senior Vice President and Head of Listings for Texas, Southern U.S., and Latin America. "Nasdaq is excited to deepen its work in supporting the Texas business community."

The announcement was made at an event hosted by Nasdaq, which brought together business and political leaders, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott for a presentation of Nasdaq's first Lifetime Achievement Award to Ross Perot Jr., Chairman and CEO of Hillwood and the Perot Companies.

Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient Ross Perot Jr., Nasdaq Chair and CEO Adena Friedman and Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

A Partner for Business Innovation

The event honoring Perot captured the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship that powers the Texas business community. Perot has dedicated his career to growing the local Texas economy, fostering entrepreneurship, and transforming Texas into the diversified economic powerhouse it is today. Nasdaq is eager to channel that innovative energy as it accelerates its efforts in the state.

"Ross Perot Jr. has been a crucial force behind the Texas Miracle," said Ed Knight, Executive Vice Chairman at Nasdaq. "His entrepreneurial spirit is admired and emulated by so many Texan leaders and motivates Nasdaq on our mission to be the financial backbone for business in Texas."

The Texas Miracle

Texas’ impressive economic growth over the last two decades, often referred to as the "Texas Miracle," has been driven by the transition from an energy-focused economy to one that hosts a diverse range of tech-driven companies. Public-private partnerships, such as Perot's development of the Fort Worth Alliance Airport and the creation of the AllianceTexas planned community, have been central to this transition.

If Texas were a country, it would be the eighth-largest economy in the world. Nasdaq has played a significant role in this growth, having operated in Texas since 2007. In fact, Nasdaq was the only exchange with an office in Texas in 2012.

"We've been in Texas for a very long time," said Racz. "Now we're doubling down on our commitment and increasing our footprint here. We want to bring Nasdaq to all of Texas."

The numbers highlight Nasdaq's substantial presence in the region. More than 200 Nasdaq-listed companies are headquartered in Texas, representing nearly $1.98 trillion in market capitalization. Nasdaq has long supported these businesses by providing access to broader pools of capital.

In addition to regional clients leveraging Nasdaq’s world-leading exchange and listing venue, Nasdaq partners with thousands of financial institutions, investment managers, and corporate clients across the financial landscape - many of whom call Texas home - helping to advance capital, markets, and the wider economy.

Nasdaq Chair and CEO Adena Friedman and Ross Perot Jr. Discussing the State's Continued Role as a Global Powerhouse of Innovation and Growth.

Energizing Texas Enterprise

Since Nasdaq announced its new regional structure for its Listings Franchise last year, creating a new region for Texas, the Southern U.S., and Latin America—it has been marshalling resources to further bolster businesses in Texas.

One key initiative involves connecting Texas business leaders with Nasdaq's extensive financial resources. As part of the new blueprint in Texas, Nasdaq will expand client access to its Financial Technology, Capital Access Platforms, and Market Services divisions. Across all of Nasdaq’s divisions, there are a number of other offerings that help businesses in the state.

"Texas has become a magnet for jobs and a hub of innovation, so global investors are looking more at the state," said Racz. "We want to help connect Texas enterprises with those investors through a number of channels."

The new Nasdaq headquarters in Dallas will serve as a convening space for leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators in Texas to connect with each other and Nasdaq's vast network. Racz said she’s excited to introduce more Texas businesses to a global investor base.