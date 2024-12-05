Zumiez sees Q4 EPS 83c-93c, consensus $1.01

Sees Q4 revenue $284M-$288M, consensus $283.48M. The company said, “The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending February 1, 2025. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $284 to $288 million. Consolidated operating margins are expected to be between 6.0% and 7.5% resulting in earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.83 to $0.93. The Company has opened 6 new stores in fiscal 2024, with one additional store opening planned in the fourth quarter. These 7 new stores opened during the year include 3 stores in North America, 2 stores in Europe and 2 stores in Australia. We expect to close approximately 33 stores throughout fiscal 2024 by the end of the year.”

