ZTE Corporation Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Earnings

ZTE Corporation Class H ( (ZTCOF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information ZTE Corporation Class H presented to its investors.

ZTE Corporation, a prominent player in the telecommunications and information technology sector, is recognized for its comprehensive range of products and services including wireless, exchange, access, optical transmission, and data telecommunications gear as well as mobile phones. The company is based in the People’s Republic of China and operates globally.

ZTE Corporation’s third-quarter earnings report for 2024 reveals a mixed bag of results, with a slight increase in operating revenue and net profit over the first nine months compared to the previous year, despite a dip in performance in the third quarter alone. The company has maintained its financial stability with a robust equity base.

In the third quarter of 2024, the company reported an operating revenue of RMB 27,557,444 thousand, marking a 3.94% decrease from the same period last year, while revenue for the first nine months increased slightly by 0.73% year-over-year. Net profit attributable to shareholders showed a marginal increase of 0.83% over the nine-month period, despite an 8.23% decline in the third quarter compared to the previous year. The company has also seen a decrease in net cash flows from operating activities by 13.10% over the nine months.

Moreover, ZTE’s balance sheet reflects a slight decrease in total assets by 0.63% from the previous year-end, coupled with a significant increase in owners’ equity by 6.33%. The company has faced challenges in maintaining cash flows, as indicated by a significant reduction in net cash flows from investing and financing activities.

Looking ahead, ZTE Corporation remains focused on strengthening its position in the telecommunications industry. Despite the current challenges, the company is committed to leveraging its technological prowess and strategic investments to navigate the dynamic market landscape and drive sustainable growth.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.