News & Insights

Stocks

Zscaler price target raised to $245 from $225 at Jefferies

November 26, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Zscaler (ZS) to $245 from $225 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm’s survey work was more positive quarter-over-quarter, but other checks indicated a moderation in growth compared to fiscal Q4, the analyst tells investors in a preview. Still, the firm thinks Zscaler can meet “conservative” Q1 billings growth guidance of 10% year-over-year, telling investors that it expects mid-teens billings growth, which the firm calls more in line with the “true bogey.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ZS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.