Zscaler CFO Remo Canessa to retire

In a regulatory filing, Zscaler (ZS) disclosed that, on December 2, the company announced that Remo Canessa, CFO, notified the company of his decision to retire as an employee of the company effective upon the appointment of a successor. His decision to retire is not the result, in whole or in part, of any disagreement with the company on any matters relating to the company’s operations, policies or practices. The company has commenced a search for a new CFO, and Canessa will remain with the company through the search and transition period pursuant to terms currently under negotiation.

