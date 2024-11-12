News & Insights

Zoono Group’s Global Expansion in Antimicrobial Market

November 12, 2024 — 10:17 pm EST

Zoono Group Limited (AU:ZNO) has released an update.

Zoono Group Limited, a New Zealand-based company, is making waves in the antimicrobial sector with its innovative ‘Zoono molecule’ technology, which offers long-lasting protection on skin and surfaces. With a global presence in key markets like the USA, UK, China, India, and UAE, Zoono is poised for significant growth and attention from investors interested in advanced hygiene solutions.

