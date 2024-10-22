Zoomlion to Consider H Share Buyback Strategy

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co (HK:1157) has released an update.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. is set to discuss a mandate allowing the repurchase of up to 10% of its H shares at a price below 105% of the average closing price. This move, set to be decided in a meeting on November 11, 2024, could impact the company’s stock value and shareholder dynamics. Investors will be keen to see how this buyback strategy might influence Zoomlion’s market position.

