News & Insights

Stocks

Zoomlion to Consider H Share Buyback Strategy

October 22, 2024 — 05:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co (HK:1157) has released an update.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. is set to discuss a mandate allowing the repurchase of up to 10% of its H shares at a price below 105% of the average closing price. This move, set to be decided in a meeting on November 11, 2024, could impact the company’s stock value and shareholder dynamics. Investors will be keen to see how this buyback strategy might influence Zoomlion’s market position.

For further insights into HK:1157 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZLIOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.