Zoom Video price target raised to $90 from $75 at BofA

BofA analyst Michael Funk raised the firm’s price target on Zoom Video (ZM) to $90 from $75 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after Q3 results were better than projected and management provided Q4 revenue guidance of $1.178B at the mid-point that was slightly above consensus. Initial “soft” guidance for FY26 revenue growth of 2.7% is below the Street at 3.2%, but the firm questions if the commentary is “simply setting a low bar for new CFO Michelle Chang,” the analyst added.

