Zoom Video price target raised to $86 from $68 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Zoom Video (ZM) to $86 from $68 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm expects to see modest topline upside driven by Enterprise, alongside a “more meaningful” operating margin and EPS beat given opex discipline and continued share repurchases, the analyst tells investors in a Q3 preview note. Given the intra-quarter improvement in sentiment, the firm does not see Q3 as a “re-rating catalyst,” but leans “constructive” on the set-up in FY26, the analyst added.

