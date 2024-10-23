Zoom launches Zoom AI Companion 2.0

Zoom launched Zoom AI Companion 2.0 on Wednesday, just weeks after announcing the next generation of Zoom AI Companion at Zoomtopia. AI Companion 2.0 is enhanced with additional capabilities to help expand context, synthesize information, and take action to give users time back in their day, so they can focus on meaningful work and building connections with team members, the company said. “We’re thrilled with AI Companion’s ability to help boost productivity throughout the workday. With our new capabilities, AI Companion has the power to help people make the most of their meetings, kickstart documents, get important information at a glance, and transform their workday,” said Jeff Smith, head of product, Workplace AI, Meetings, and Spaces at Zoom. “And, the substantial added value that we’re delivering today is just the beginning. Zoom is hyper-focused on customer experience, and in the coming weeks, we’ll support broader queries across Zoom Workplace, improve response times, and enable AI Companion to take more actions for the user.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ZM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.