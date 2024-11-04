Zoetis raises FY24 adjusted EPS view to $5.86-$5.92 from $5.78-$5.88

Consensus $5.82. Raises FY24 revenue view to $9.2B-$9.3B from $9.1B-$9.25B, consensus $9.19B. The company said, “Zoetis (ZTS) is raising its full year 2024 guidance for revenue and adjusted EPS due to the company’s strong first three quarters and the underlying strength in companion animal.”

