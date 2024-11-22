ZKH Group Reports Growth in Revenues and Customer Base

ZKH Group Limited Sponsored ADR (ZKH) has released an update.

ZKH Group Limited reported its third quarter 2024 financial results, showing a slight increase in net revenues by 0.7% and a significant 16.9% rise in customer numbers. Despite a decrease in gross merchandise value by 7.2%, the company improved its gross profit margin while narrowing its net loss, reflecting strategic focus and increased efficiency in its operations. The company’s continued efforts in product enhancement and optimization have strengthened its cash position, setting a positive trajectory towards long-term growth.

