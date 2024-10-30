Zinc Media Expands with Raw Cut Acquisition

Zinc Media (GB:ZIN) has released an update.

Zinc Media Group has acquired Raw Cut Ventures Ltd, a leading UK television production company known for ‘Blue Light’ programming, enhancing its regional reach and production capabilities. The acquisition, valued initially at £1.0 million in Zinc shares, expands Zinc’s content distribution and strengthens its position in the UK television market. This strategic move aligns with Zinc’s growth strategy to deliver high-quality factual content globally.

