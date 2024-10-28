News & Insights

Zinc of Ireland Secures Funding to Boost Exploration Efforts

Zinc of Ireland NL (AU:ZMI) has released an update.

Zinc of Ireland NL has made significant strides in its exploration activities, focusing on the Rathdowney Trend project while securing $2.16 million through a placement and rights issue. The company is actively engaging in strategic technical reviews and geochemical sampling to enhance its asset base and continues to seek complementary natural resource projects. Their efforts have attracted both existing and new sophisticated investors, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth potential.

