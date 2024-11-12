News & Insights

Zinc of Ireland Expands with Murchison Gold Project

November 12, 2024 — 08:57 pm EST

Zinc of Ireland NL (AU:ZMI) has released an update.

Zinc of Ireland NL has expanded its exploration portfolio by acquiring a promising gold exploration project in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The Murchison Gold Project is strategically located near existing gold mining operations and is seen as having strong potential for discovering shear-hosted orogenic gold. The company is optimistic about the project’s prospects, especially in the current favorablegold marketenvironment.

