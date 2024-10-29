Zimplats Sees Increased Mined Volumes Amid Production Shift

Zimplats Holdings Limited (AU:ZIM) has released an update.

Zimplats Holdings Limited reported a 3% rise in mined volumes year-on-year, driven by increased production at the Mupani Mine, despite a 9% decline in 6E metal in the final product due to smelter commissioning. The company also noted a slight increase in cash cost per 6E ounce, reflecting ongoing operational adjustments. Investors may find the company’s production ramp-up and cost management efforts noteworthy as they navigate the evolving market conditions.

