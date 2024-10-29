News & Insights

Stocks

Zimplats Sees Increased Mined Volumes Amid Production Shift

October 29, 2024 — 05:31 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zimplats Holdings Limited (AU:ZIM) has released an update.

Zimplats Holdings Limited reported a 3% rise in mined volumes year-on-year, driven by increased production at the Mupani Mine, despite a 9% decline in 6E metal in the final product due to smelter commissioning. The company also noted a slight increase in cash cost per 6E ounce, reflecting ongoing operational adjustments. Investors may find the company’s production ramp-up and cost management efforts noteworthy as they navigate the evolving market conditions.

For further insights into AU:ZIM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZMPLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.