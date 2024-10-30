News & Insights

Zhong Ao Home’s Appeal Dismissed, Original Ruling Upheld

October 30, 2024 — 07:40 am EDT

Zhong Ao Home Group Limited (HK:1538) has released an update.

Zhong Ao Home Group Limited announced that the Intermediate People’s Court of Nanning Municipality upheld the original judgment in a litigation case, dismissing the appeal by the First Vendor and requiring them to bear the appeal costs. The company will keep its shareholders and investors updated on any significant developments in the litigation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
