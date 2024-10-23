Zhihu Inc. Announces Major Share Buyback Plan

Zhihu, Inc. Class A (HK:2390) has released an update.

Zhihu Inc. has announced a conditional voluntary cash offer to buy back up to 46,921,448 of its Class A ordinary shares, priced at HK$9.11 per share or US$3.50 per American Depositary Share. The company stated that none of its directors, except non-executive director Mr. Dahai Li, intend to accept the offer for their shares. This buyback initiative is part of Zhihu’s strategic financial decisions to optimize its capital structure.

