News & Insights

Stocks

Zhihu Inc. Announces Major Share Buyback Plan

October 23, 2024 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zhihu, Inc. Class A (HK:2390) has released an update.

Zhihu Inc. has announced a conditional voluntary cash offer to buy back up to 46,921,448 of its Class A ordinary shares, priced at HK$9.11 per share or US$3.50 per American Depositary Share. The company stated that none of its directors, except non-executive director Mr. Dahai Li, intend to accept the offer for their shares. This buyback initiative is part of Zhihu’s strategic financial decisions to optimize its capital structure.

For further insights into HK:2390 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.