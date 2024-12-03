Zhidao International Eyes Investment in Logistics Sector

Zhidao International (Holdings) (HK:1220) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Zhidao International (Holdings) Limited has announced a framework agreement with Asiafame Holdings Limited for a potential investment in Sun Ocean Logistics Pte. Ltd., which is involved in the coal transportation truck rental business in Indonesia. This agreement outlines the steps and responsibilities necessary for the possible acquisition, paving the way for Zhidao to become a substantial shareholder in Sun Ocean Logistics. Investors are advised to remain cautious as the framework agreement is not yet legally binding.
For further insights into HK:1220 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Stay Away,’ Says Hans Mosesmann About Intel Stock
- Canaccord Pounds the Table on Archer Aviation Stock
- ‘Don’t Let the Law of Large Numbers Scare You,’ Says Top Investor About Nvidia Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.