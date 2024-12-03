News & Insights

Stocks

Zhidao International Eyes Investment in Logistics Sector

December 03, 2024 — 05:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zhidao International (Holdings) (HK:1220) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Zhidao International (Holdings) Limited has announced a framework agreement with Asiafame Holdings Limited for a potential investment in Sun Ocean Logistics Pte. Ltd., which is involved in the coal transportation truck rental business in Indonesia. This agreement outlines the steps and responsibilities necessary for the possible acquisition, paving the way for Zhidao to become a substantial shareholder in Sun Ocean Logistics. Investors are advised to remain cautious as the framework agreement is not yet legally binding.

For further insights into HK:1220 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.