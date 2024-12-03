Zhidao International Eyes Investment in Logistics Sector

Zhidao International (Holdings) (HK:1220) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Zhidao International (Holdings) Limited has announced a framework agreement with Asiafame Holdings Limited for a potential investment in Sun Ocean Logistics Pte. Ltd., which is involved in the coal transportation truck rental business in Indonesia. This agreement outlines the steps and responsibilities necessary for the possible acquisition, paving the way for Zhidao to become a substantial shareholder in Sun Ocean Logistics. Investors are advised to remain cautious as the framework agreement is not yet legally binding.

For further insights into HK:1220 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.