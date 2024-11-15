News & Insights

Zhengwei Group Alters Financial Year-End to Boost Efficiency

November 15, 2024 — 10:10 am EST

Zhengwei Group Holdings Company Limited (HK:2147) has released an update.

Zhengwei Group Holdings has announced a change in its financial year end date from December 31 to June 30, starting immediately. This strategic move aims to optimize resource allocation and avoid peak season competition, allowing the company to efficiently manage its financial reporting. The company assures that this change will have no significant financial impact on its operations.

