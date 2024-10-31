Zhejiang Expressway Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financials

Zhejiang Expressway Co (HK:0576) has released an update.

Zhejiang Expressway Co. reported a solid financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with revenue rising to approximately RMB 12.98 billion. The company’s profit before tax increased to RMB 6.42 billion, driven by gains in securities investments and other income. Despite higher income tax expenses, the profit for the period saw a notable increase, reflecting the company’s robust operational management.

