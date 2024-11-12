News & Insights

Stocks
ZETA

Zeta Global price target raised to $42 from $35 at Truist

November 12, 2024 — 10:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist analyst Terry Tillman raised the firm’s price target on Zeta Global (ZETA) to $42 from $35 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results well ahead of pre-released upside in September, and after adjusting out political candidate revenue and LiveIntent assumed contribution, its FY24 growth is now seen rising to 28% vs. 25% previously, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The company’s annual Zeta Live customer conference was also its “most successful yet”, as attendance doubled y/y and contracts gained from the event are already multiples of Zeta Live’s cost from a lifetime value perspective, Truist added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ZETA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZETA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.