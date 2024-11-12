Zeta Global price target raised to $42 from $35 at Truist

Truist analyst Terry Tillman raised the firm’s price target on Zeta Global (ZETA) to $42 from $35 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results well ahead of pre-released upside in September, and after adjusting out political candidate revenue and LiveIntent assumed contribution, its FY24 growth is now seen rising to 28% vs. 25% previously, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The company’s annual Zeta Live customer conference was also its “most successful yet”, as attendance doubled y/y and contracts gained from the event are already multiples of Zeta Live’s cost from a lifetime value perspective, Truist added.
