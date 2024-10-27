Zeotech Partners with Holcim Australia for Metakaolin Innovation

Zeotech Limited (AU:ZEO) has released an update.

Zeotech Limited has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Holcim Australia to collaborate on the manufacturing and use of high reactivity metakaolin in concrete. The agreement sets the stage for potential commercial arrangements and joint ventures, positioning both companies to develop low-emission building technologies. Zeotech will supply up to 10 tonnes of metakaolin for pilot trials, supporting a feasibility study aimed at validating the product’s commercial viability.

