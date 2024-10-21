Zeotech Limited Announces Major Securities Issuance

Zeotech Limited (AU:ZEO) has released an update.

Zeotech Limited has announced the issuance of over 60 million fully paid ordinary securities, marking a significant move for the company on the ASX. This development is part of a previously disclosed transaction, potentially impacting the company’s stock performance. Investors might find this an intriguing opportunity as Zeotech expands its market presence.

