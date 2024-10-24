News & Insights

Zenith Minerals Secures Grant for Lithium Exploration

October 24, 2024 — 10:32 pm EDT

Zenith Minerals Limited (AU:ZNC) has released an update.

Zenith Minerals Limited has secured an AUD $85,000 grant from the Western Australian Government to support exploration at its Waratah Well Lithium Project. The grant will co-fund up to 50% of the drilling costs, aiding in the identification of lithium mineralization in underexplored areas. This project is a crucial part of Zenith’s strategy, focusing on high-grade lithium potential alongside its gold assets.

