Zenith Minerals Secures Grant for Lithium Exploration

Zenith Minerals Limited has secured an AUD $85,000 grant from the Western Australian Government to support exploration at its Waratah Well Lithium Project. The grant will co-fund up to 50% of the drilling costs, aiding in the identification of lithium mineralization in underexplored areas. This project is a crucial part of Zenith’s strategy, focusing on high-grade lithium potential alongside its gold assets.

