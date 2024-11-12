News & Insights

Zenas BioPharma reports Q3 EPS ($5.02), consensus ($9.33)

November 12, 2024 — 07:33 am EST

“In the third quarter, we successfully completed our initial public offering, providing capital to fund our growth strategy for the Company and expand the clinical development of our lead product candidate, obexelimab, for the treatment of autoimmune diseases,” said Lonnie Moulder, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zenas. “With the achievement of targeted enrollment for INDIGO, the largest IgG4-RD clinical trial ever conducted, we expect to report topline results for this registration-directed study by the end of 2025.”

