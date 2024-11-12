Zenas BioPharma reports Q3 EPS ($5.02), consensus ($9.33)

“In the third quarter, we successfully completed our initial public offering, providing capital to fund our growth strategy for the Company and expand the clinical development of our lead product candidate, obexelimab, for the treatment of autoimmune diseases,” said Lonnie Moulder, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zenas. “With the achievement of targeted enrollment for INDIGO, the largest IgG4-RD clinical trial ever conducted, we expect to report topline results for this registration-directed study by the end of 2025.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ZBIO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.