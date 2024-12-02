News & Insights

Zai Lab, Novocure Report Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 PANOVA-3 Trial Of TTFields Therapy

December 02, 2024 — 07:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - Zai Lab (ZLAB) and Novocure (NVCR) announced that the Phase 3 PANOVA-3 trial met its primary endpoint, showing a statistically significant improvement in median overall survival versus control. PANOVA-3 evaluated the use of Tumor Treating Fields therapy concomitantly with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel as a first-line treatment for unresectable, locally advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

Novocure plans to file for regulatory approval of TTFields in unresectable, locally advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma based on PANOVA-3. Zai Lab plans to file for regulatory approval in China.

