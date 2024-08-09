Zacks.com featured highlights include Steelcase Carriage Services, biote and Acme United

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 9, 2024 – Stocks in this week’s article are Steelcase Inc. SCS, Carriage Services, Inc. CSV, biote Corp. BTMD and Acme United Corporation ACU.

Buy These 4 Stocks With Rising Cash Flows for Big Gains

In the final leg of the ongoing reporting cycle, it might seem appropriate to lay a wager on stocks based on profit numbers and earnings surprises. However, looking beyond profits and evaluating a company’s cash position can be far more rewarding. This is because even though profit is a company’s goal, cash is its lifeblood, a measure of resiliency and an indicator of true financial health.

In this regard, stocks like Steelcase Inc., Carriage Services, Inc. , biote Corp. and Acme United Corporation are worth buying.

Even a profit-making company can have a dearth of cash flow and face bankruptcy while meeting its obligations. Nonetheless, a healthy cash position indicates that profits are being efficiently channeled to the company’s reserves, which not only shield it from market mayhem but also offer flexibility to make decisions, chase potential investments and run its growth engine.

Analyzing a company’s cash-generating efficiency holds more relevance in the current context with uncertainties in the global economy, market disruptions and dislocations, as well as liquidity concerns.

To figure out this efficiency, one needs to consider a company’s net cash flow. While in any business, cash moves in and out, it is net cash flow that explains how much money a company is actually generating.

If a company is experiencing a positive cash flow, it denotes an increase in its liquid assets, which gives it the means to meet debt obligations, shell out for expenses, reinvest in the business, endure downturns and finally return wealth to shareholders. On the other hand, a negative cash flow indicates a decline in the company’s liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

However, having a positive cash flow merely does not secure a company’s future growth. To ride on the growth curve, a company must have its cash flow increasing because that indicates management’s efficiency in regulating its cash movements and less dependency on outside financing for running its business.

Therefore, keep yourself abreast with the following screen to bet on stocks with rising cash flows.

Here are four out of nine stocks that qualified the screening:

Steelcase, headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, is a designer and manufacturer of products used to create high-performance work environments. Its product portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, desks, casegoods, interior architectural products, technology products and related products and services.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Steelcase’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share has been revised 8.7% upward to $1.00 in the past two months. SCS has a VGM Score of B.

Carriage Services, based in Houston, TX, is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. The company provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSV’s 2024 earnings per share has moved up 3.5% over the past week to $2.34. Carriage Services has a VGM Score of A.

biote Corp., headquartered in Irving, TX, is a solutions provider in preventive healthcare through the delivery of personalized hormone optimization and therapeutic wellness.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for biote Corp.’s 2024 earnings has been revised 3.8% upward to 27 cents per share over the past two months. BTMD has a VGM Score of A.

Acme United Corporation, based in Shelton, CT, operates principally in two business segments. ACU’s operations in the medical segment involve the production and sale of metal disposable medical scissors and instruments, sterile procedure trays, germicidal products, dressings and wound care packs. Operations in the consumer segment involve the production and sale of shears, scissors, knives, rulers, first aid kits and chalkboard items for school, office and home use.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 9.9% over the past month. ACU has a VGM Score of B.

Get the rest of the stocks on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and back-testing software.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2319032/buy-these-4-stocks-with-rising-cash-flows-for-big-gains

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Acme United Corporation. (ACU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

biote Corp. (BTMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.