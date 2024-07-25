Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Skechers, Deckers Outdoors and Nike

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 25, 2024 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Skechers SKX, Deckers Outdoors DECK and Nike NKE.

Consumer Strength Fueling Record Results for These Retailers Reporting Thursday

We've got a stacked earnings schedule this week, with nearly every pocket of the economy being represented.

Among the bunch are two consumer-facing companies – Skechers and Deckers Outdoors. DECK shares have been notably strong in 2024, whereas SKX shares have lagged relative to the S&P 500.

Consumer strength has led to robust quarterly results from the pair, with each exceeding Zacks Consensus EPS estimates throughout 2024. In addition, both sport favorable Zacks Ranks, reflecting upward trending estimate revisions among analysts.

With their results looming, let's take a closer look at results from another consumer-facing company, Nike, as a light guide.

Nike Forced to Recalibrate Product Portfolio

Nike shares have faced notable pressure following the release of its quarterly results in 2024. Down 30% YTD, the stock has plunged following back-to-back releases. Concerning the knee-jerk reaction in its latest print, the company updated its FY25 outlook following challenges faced throughout the quarter.

Analysts downwardly revised their earnings expectations accordingly following the lowered outlook, landing the stock into an unfavorable Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Still, it doesn't appear that consumer weakness has been driving the retail giant's soft results but rather a reflection of consumers' shifting preferences. CFO Matt Friend stated, 'Although our digital business has grown at an approximately 26% CAGR since Fiscal 19, we missed our Q4 plan on softer traffic, higher promotions, and lower sales of certain classic footwear franchises.'

He continued, 'Therefore, despite continued marketplace demand, we are advancing our timelines to tighten total supply of certain classic footwear franchises – at different paces, across different channels, around the world.'

The company remains focused on rebalancing its product portfolio accordingly, hoping to re-capture consumers through innovation. For example, Nike noticed an opportunity in retro-styled running and moved quickly to add it to its Y2K portfolio. So far, the results have been positive, with Nike now expecting to triple its retro-running business in FY25.

Overall, consumer weakness hasn't driven the company's soft quarterly results, but rather shifting preferences.

Skechers Posts Record Quarterly Sales

Earnings expectations for Skechers have remained stable over recent months, with the $0.92 per share expected suggesting a 6% decline from the year-ago period. Revenue expectations have actually ticked 0.5% higher to $2.2 billion, reflecting a 10% increase year over year.

The company posted record quarterly sales in its latest release, with direct-to-consumer sales also climbing an impressive 17%.

The CFO's comments confirmed the brand momentum: 'Skechers continues to reach new milestones in expanding our global footprint. Achieving another sales record and exceptional earnings is a testament to the strength of our brand and our ability to meet consumers' needs.'

Deckers Outdoor Enjoys Robust Growth

The outlook for DECK's upcoming release has shifted notably bright, with the $3.52 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate up 22% over the last several months and suggesting a 46% climb year-over-year. Like SKX, brand momentum has led to robust results for the company, including record sales for FY24.

CEO Dave Powers, on the results, 'HOKA and UGG remain two of the most admired and well-positioned brands in the marketplace, each with a robust innovation product pipeline designed to win with global consumers. Looking forward, our talented teams are highly motivated to continue driving towards the long-term opportunities of these iconic brands.'

Putting Everything Together

While Nike's quarterly results brought some scrutiny on the current state of the consumer, the soft results appear to be more of a reflection of shifting consumer preferences, with the company now recalibrating its product portfolio.

However, both Skechers and Deckers Outdoor have seen positive tailwinds from a resilient consumer, with their brands appealing nicely. In addition, both have enjoyed positive earnings estimate revisions, providing fuel for shares to move higher.

Both DECK and SKX report on Thursday, July 25, after the market's close.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks’ Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.