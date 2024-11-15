Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: AppLovin, Nvidia's, Meta's and MasTec

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 15, 2024 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights AppLovin Corp.’s APP, Nvidia’s NVDA, Meta’s META and MasTec, Inc. MTZ.

Top Stocks to Buy in November: APP and NTZ Continue to Soar

The stock market and bitcoin have soared to all-time highs since Donald Trump’s victory. Wall Street is betting that lower corporate taxes, less red tape, and other efforts will drive economic and stock market growth everywhere from technology and crypto to infrastructure and beyond.

See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.

Wall Street is also pleased with the outlook for earnings growth and the Fed’s rate cut projections. Of course, near-term profit-taking would hardly be shocking considering the run the market has gone on over the last week and year.

Thankfully, the next dip should be bought up rather quickly since the November-January period is historically the most bullish stretch for the stock market.

Investors looking to add exposure to the stock market to close out 2024 might want to consider buying market-crushing stocks, fueled by impressive upward earnings revisions.

The two stocks we explore today—AppLovin and MasTec—have destroyed the S&P 500 over the last 12 months and earned Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buys) following their beat-and-raise earnings reports.

APP stands to benefit from long-term growth across digital apps, boosted by artificial intelligence (AI). MTZ is expanding alongside the energy transition and infrastructure spending.

Is This AI-Boosted Stock a Buy After Soaring 620% in 2024?

AppLovin Corp.’s growing portfolio empowers companies and app developers to acquire and keep their ideal users, increase value across a customer’s lifecycle, measure their marketing and reach, and more. AppLovin’s machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI)-boosted technologies and offerings help its clients reach their target users in-app, on mobile devices, across CTV, and other critical areas.

AppLovin is thriving as customers flock to its offerings to succeed in the cut-throat world of digital apps where companies big and small fight for eyeballs, downloads, and screentime in our smartphone-obsessed world.

AppLovin posted 17% revenue growth in 2023, following slightly higher 2022 sales and 93% revenue expansion in 2021. AppLovin posted another beat-and-raise quarter on November 6. Its adjusted earnings soared 316% YoY, with Software Platform revenue up 66% and total sales 39% higher.

APP’s FY25 earnings estimate skyrocketed from $4.16 a share before its Q3 release to $5.75 a share today, helping AppLovin earn its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Plus, AppLovin’s earnings estimates skyrocketed 160% over the last year for FY24 and 250% for 2025.

AppLovin is expected to boost its EPS by 314% in 2024 and 42% next year. AppLovin is projected to grow its sales by 40% in 2024 and another 20% in 2025.

AppLovin shares have skyrocketed 620% YTD and roughly 1,750% in the past two years to more than double Nvidia’s 800% and blow away digital ad powerhouse Meta’s 410%.

APP will likely experience some profit-taking to help it cool down and recalibrate its valuation. Any pullback to AppLovin’s 21-day or 50-day moving averages could mark excellent buying opportunities.

Surging MasTec Stock Is a Great Investment Across Key Megatrends

MasTec, Inc. is a leading U.S. infrastructure construction firm, with offerings spanning engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrades. MasTec is growing alongside electrification, grid improvements and expansion, and other key long-term trends across the energy transition and infrastructure spending.

MasTec will also crucially benefit from the power-hungry AI boom. These broader megatrends are projected to continue under a second Trump term as the administration focuses on reshoring and more.

MasTec reported a beat-and-raise third quarter on Halloween, closing the period with a record 18-month backlog of $13.9 billion, up $1.4 billion YoY. “The macrotrends in our end markets remain favorable and we will prioritize capital allocation to take advantage of opportunities for growth,” CFO Paul DiMarco said in prepared remarks.

MTZ posted 23% sales growth in 2023 and 2022, partially boosted by its Energy Alternatives, Inc. acquisition. The company is projected to boost revenue by 2% in 2024 and 9% next year.

MasTec’s FY24 and 2025 earnings estimates have surged 20% since its Q3 release, earning MTZ a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). MasTec is projected to grow its adjusted earnings by 84% in 2024 and 45% next year.

MasTec stock has soared 1,600% in the past 20 years to blow away its highly-ranked Building Products - Heavy Construction industry’s 575% and the S&P 500’s 435%. MTZ broke out to fresh all-time highs in the last few months, driven by its 84% YTD surge.

Like APP, MasTec might run into a near-term speed bump following its rally. Investors should pay close attention to its 21-day. That said, MasTec still trades 9% below its average Zacks price target, and 11 of the 13 brokerage recommendations Zacks has are “Strong Buys.”

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.





Must-See: Solar Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

The solar industry stands to bounce back as tech companies and the economy transition away from fossil fuels to power the AI boom.

Trillions of dollars will be invested in clean energy over the coming years – and analysts predict solar will account for 80% of the renewable energy expansion. This creates an outsized opportunity to profit in the near-term and for years to come. But you have to pick the right stocks to get into.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.