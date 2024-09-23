Zacks Initiates Coverage of Kewaunee Scientific With Neutral Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of Kewaunee Scientific Corporation KEQU with a “Neutral” recommendation, highlighting the company’s strong order backlog and stable domestic performance while acknowledging ongoing challenges in its international operations and rising costs.

Kewaunee Scientific boasts a solid order backlog, reaching $159.4 million as of July 31, 2024. This growth in the backlog reflects continued demand, providing strong visibility into future revenues. The company’s domestic market remains a bright spot, with revenues increasing slightly by 0.3% year over year and net earnings rising to $2.9 million, underscoring resilient demand across its core sectors.

KEQU’s effective cost management has played a crucial role in maintaining profitability despite a 2.9% decline in sales during the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The gross profit increased to $12.5 million, demonstrating Kewaunee's ability to control costs in a challenging environment. The company’s presence in key international markets, including India, Saudi Arabia and Singapore, offers significant growth opportunities as these regions continue to develop.

The research report highlights several key factors that could drive KEQU's growth. Kewaunee operates in a favorable industry landscape. The global laboratory furniture market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 6.8%, reaching $3.6 billion by 2027. Kewaunee's extensive product portfolio, including steel and wood casework, fume hoods and modular systems, aligns well with the rising demand for laboratory infrastructure across sectors like life sciences, healthcare and industrial applications.

However, potential investors should consider certain challenges outlined in the report. KEQU’s international segment has faced headwinds, with a 10.7% drop in sales due to construction delays in India. These challenges, coupled with rising operating expenses and a 28.8% decline in pre-tax earnings, could weigh on the company’s overall performance. Kewaunee’s long-term debt, tied to high financing costs, also raises concerns about its financial flexibility moving forward.

In a competitive laboratory furniture market, the company faces significant competition, which could impact its ability to sustain market share and profitability. While the stock has seen impressive gains over the past year, its current valuation suggests it may be fully priced relative to its sector and sub-industry peers.

In terms of valuation, Kewaunee Scientific stock has outperformed its industry, sector and the broader market over both the past six months and the trailing 12 months. Despite this strong performance, the stock is trading at a lower valuation relative to its peers, indicating that it may be undervalued. Historically, the stock has shown a wide range of trading multiples, suggesting volatility in its valuation.

You are encouraged to view the full Zacks research report for a comprehensive analysis of KEQU's financial health, strategic initiatives and market positioning. This detailed report explores the company's operational strategies and financial performance, highlighting risks and opportunities that may impact its direction.

Read the full Research Report on KEQU here>>>

Note: Our initiation of the coverage on KEQU, which has a modest market capitalization of $101.9 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

