The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Thermo Fisher Scientific, NextEra Energy and Lowe's

Top Analyst Reports for Thermo Fisher, NextEra Energy and Lowe's

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., NextEra Energy, Inc. and Lowe's Companies, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Thermo Fisher’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Medical – Instruments industry over the past year (+9.4% vs. +15.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that difficult macroeconomic conditions leading to disruptions in economic activity, global supply chains and labor markets are creating a challenging business environment for Thermo Fisher. Also, over the past few quarters, the company has been experiencing a continuous decline in COVID testing-related demand, with impact especially felt in the Life Science Solution business.

However, recent product launches, including a pre-transplant risk assessment assay and the international CorEvitas Adolescent Atopic Dermatitis, have helped. Also, Thermo Fisher’s continuous efforts to prioritize its partnership with customers to drive innovation and improve patient care bode well.

NextEra’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry over the past year (+33.2% vs. +19.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that organic projects and acquisitions, renewable projects and efficient cost management is benefiting the company.

Yet, due to the nature of NextEra Energy’s business, it is subject to complex rules and regulations. Risks in operating nuclear power-based generation units, unfavorable weather conditions, and increasing supply costs hinder results.

Shares of Lowe’s have underperformed the Zacks Building Products - Retail industry over the last two years (+28.1% vs. +34.8%). Per the Zacks analyst, market risks, intense competition, and a decline in DIY spending have ailed the stock.

However, improved product availability, timely delivery, and an expanded assortment, complemented by a rewards program have benefited. Strategic growth initiatives such as store expansion and enhanced customer experiences aim to position the company as a top omnichannel retailer.

