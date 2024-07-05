The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Chevron, Petrobras and TotalEnergies

For Immediate Releases

Global Oil Firms Betting Big on New Discovery

The global energy landscape is witnessing a paradoxical scenario as major oil companies are vying for a stake in Galp Energia’s significant oil discovery offshore Namibia, located on the southwestern coast of Africa. Despite the accelerating shift toward renewable energy sources, the allure of fossil fuel remains convincing, underscored by the substantial interest shown in Galp Energia’s Mopane discovery.

In a clear sign that fossil fuel demand remains robust despite the global push toward green energy, major oil companies are aggressively pursuing a significant stake in Galp Energia’s substantial oil discovery offshore Namibia. This rush underscores the belief that the demand for oil and gas will persist well into the future.

Galp Energia, a Lisbon-listed firm, initiated the sale process for a substantial portion of its stake in Petroleum Exploration License 83, estimated to hold over 10 billion barrels of oil and gas equivalent. This move attracted bids from more than 12 major players in the energy sector, including Chevron, Petrobras and TotalEnergies , among others.

The bidding frenzy highlights a firm belief among industry leaders that global demand for fossil fuels will continue to scale up into the foreseeable future. Despite mounting pressure to reduce carbon emissions and the transition to cleaner energy alternatives, the confidence in oil and gas’ enduring role remains unshaken.

Galp’s Mopane discovery has become a focal point for these energy giants and could be pivotal in launching Namibia’s oil industry. The geological promise of the basin, coupled with recent successful finds by competitors like TotalEnergies, has intensified interest in exploring and developing its potential.

Chevron, for instance, strategically selected a drilling rig to pursue an exploration well in Namibia’s Orange Basin, aligning with its broader objective to expand global reserves and secure a competitive edge in the energy market. Acquiring a stake in Galp Energia’s Mopane discovery aligns with the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s strategy of expanding its footprint in high-potential regions to meet growing energy demands while maintaining resilience in a transitioning energy market.

TotalEnergies stands out among oil majors for its strong production growth profile, driven by an upstream portfolio that is heavily concentrated in rapidly expanding hydrocarbon-producing regions globally. TTE recently bolstered its presence in Africa by acquiring a significant interest and operatorship in Block STP02 offshore Sao Tome and Principe. This acquisition underscores the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s commitment to enhancing hydrocarbon production volumes through strategic exploration initiatives globally.

Petrobras confirmed that it is evaluating opportunities to expand its oil reserves, including offshore ventures in Africa. The Brazilian energy company aims to expand its proven reserves by focusing on strategic exploration and development, particularly in its pre-salt fields that have shown significant potential. By securing a stake in Mopane, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company can enhance its global production capacity, positioning itself advantageously amid ongoing global energy transitions while catering to the sustained global oil demand.

Although the identities of the bidders and their offers remain undisclosed, most firms are expected to offer an upfront cash payment to Galp and cover the Lisbon-listed firm’s share in the field’s development. The decision on the field’s development is contingent on further exploration and appraisal work.

Despite the shift toward clean energy, most analysts predict ongoing growth in oil demand for years, if not decades. While the world increasingly embraces cleaner energy sources, the ongoing pursuit of Galp Energia’s Namibian oil stake by major global players underscores their confidence in the enduring significance of fossil fuels.

This strategic maneuvering not only seeks to take advantage of current opportunities but also positions these companies to adapt to the changing energy landscape and satisfy global demand in the years ahead.

