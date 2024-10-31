News & Insights

Yuzhou Group Holdings Announces Major Rights Issue Plan

October 31, 2024 — 07:10 pm EDT

Yuzhou Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (HK:1628) has released an update.

Yuzhou Group Holdings is planning a rights issue, offering 49 Rights Shares for every 100 existing shares at a discounted price of HK$0.035 per share, aiming to raise approximately HK$112.2 million. The funds are intended to support debt restructuring and operational needs, with major shareholders committing to subscribe to their full entitlement. This initiative is set to proceed on a non-underwritten basis, ensuring flexibility regardless of shareholder participation levels.

